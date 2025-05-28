French Open Day 4 Highlights: Bopanna And Partner Power Into Second Round At Roland-Garros; Swiatek Sweeps Raducanu

Rohan Bopanna in Tennis Premier League. Special arrangement

Catch the highlights from Day 4 of the French Open 2025 at Roland-Garros on Wednesday, 28 May. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Fabian Marozsan on Court Philippe-Chatrier, while fifth seed Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Raducanu. It was a good day for India in the men’s doubles as well. Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek advanced to the second round with a gritty 7(8)-6(6), 5-7, 6-1 win over Americans Robert Cash and James Tracy. Meanwhile, India’s top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway were pushed to the limit but held firm to beat the Netherlands’ Robin Haase and Germany’s Hendrik Jebens 6-3, 6(8)-7(10), 6-3. Follow highlights from Day 4 of the French Open right here.

28 May 2025, 01:03:04 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Welcome! Good afternoon, everyone! Today, we bring you the fourth day of French Open 2025 action, with some big names set to play in the ATP and WTA events. Stay tuned, as the first batch of matches begin at 2:30 PM IST. To find out when and where to watch the matches live, read here.

28 May 2025, 01:24:08 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: When Does The Action Begin? The following matches all begin at 2:30 PM IST: French Open 2025 ATP: Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina) vs Hamad Medjedovic (Serbia)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) vs Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) vs Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia)

Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs Alexei Popyrin (Australia) French Open 2025 WTA: Emiliana Arango (Colombia) vs Zheng Qinwen (China)

Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Eva Lys (Germany) vs Victoria Mboko (Canada)

Jasmine Paolini (Italy) vs Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

28 May 2025, 01:50:03 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: When Are Paolini, Zheng In Action? There are two big matches scheduled early today in French Open 2025 WTA, slated to start at 2:30 PM IST. In the first, fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini faces Ajla Tomljanovic. To find out when and where to watch the match live in India, read here. In the second, seventh-seeded Qinwen Zheng faces Emiliana Arango. To find out when and where to watch the match live in India, read here.

28 May 2025, 02:17:02 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Start Pushed Back The starting matches have been pushed back by 10 minutes, with the new timing being 2:40 PM IST.

28 May 2025, 02:59:20 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: WTA Updates World No. 16 Anisimova has started well against Goluvic, currently leading 4:0 in the first set. In other matches, Zheng leads 2:0 against Arango, while Lyis is tied 2:2 against Mboko.

28 May 2025, 03:30:12 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Rain Interruption It has started to rain slightly in the match between Zheng and Arango, which is shame really as the Chinese was in firm grip of the encounter, winning the first set and leading the second one 1:0. Luckily, the rainfall is very light, and play should not be halted for long. In the other matches, Anisimovva won the first set, and is leading the second set 4:2< while Mboko surpsied Lys by winnign the first set, and is tied 1:1 in the second set.

28 May 2025, 03:34:46 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Bollipalli-Barrientos Struggling One of three Indian participants in action today at French Open, Rithvik Bollipalli, is struggling in the ATP doubles match, along with his partner Nicolas Barrientos. They lost the first set 6-0 against Canada's Gabriel Diallo and Great Britian's Jacob Fearnley, and are trailing the second set 5:2.

28 May 2025, 03:47:02 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Anisimova Wins! Amanda Anisimova has made light work of her opponent today, beating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-2.

The match between Musetti and Galan is barely a competition at the moment, with the Italian winning the second set six-love after struggling in the first set. A fantastic response from Musetti, and his Colombian opponent will need something magical to come back in this contest.

28 May 2025, 04:12:27 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Barrientos-Bollipalli Lose! The pair of Nicolas Barrientos (Colombia) and Rithvik Bollipalli (India) have lost in their doubles match agianst Gabriel Diallo (Canada) and Jacob Fearnley (Great Britain) by 6-0, 6-2. Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko has stunned Germany's Eva Lys, winning in striaght sets by 6-4, 6-4.

No surprises here: Qinwen Zheng utterly dominated Emiliana Arango in a straight-set victory, winning 6-2, 6-3. In another match, USA's Alycia Parks defeated Czechia's Karolina Muchova.

28 May 2025, 04:33:31 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Rain Interruption It has started to rain a bit again, and Musetti's match against Galan is interrupted. The Italian is leading 5:3 in the third set, and needs one more game to win the set and match, but for now, he will have to wait.

Despite Galan threatening a late comeback, it's no use as Musetti dominates in the final moments and gets a statement win by 6-4, 6-0, 6-4.

28 May 2025, 05:01:35 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Paolini Wins! It's an eighth-straight win for Paolini, who makes it to the third round of the French Open only for the second time in her career. A dominant performance from the Italian, who is clearly enjoying her time out in Paris. It ends 6-3, 6-3.

28 May 2025, 05:42:15 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 1 Alcaraz means business from the first point. He breaks a nervy Marozsan in the opening game, backs it up with a confident hold, then ramps things up with another break, this time closing out a stunning rally by pulling Marozsan wide, dancing along the baseline, and finishing with a crisp touch at the net. It’s sharp, relentless, and efficient. Just ten minutes in, Alcaraz leads 3-0 and already looks in complete control.

28 May 2025, 06:09:37 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Alcaraz Wins Opening Game Alcaraz wraps up the opening set in just 28 minutes with a dazzling display of authority and flair. He carves out two set points with a stunning backhand down the line that leaves Marozsan stranded. The Hungarian claws his way back to deuce, but Alcaraz isn’t in the mood to linger, he wins a delicate drop shot exchange to seal the set 6-1. And he doesn’t stop there. Back on serve to start the second, Alcaraz holds with ease, wasting no time in reasserting his grip on the match. That’s seven games on the trot now, and Marozsan is still searching for a foothold.

28 May 2025, 06:15:47 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 2 Fabian Marozsan is showing sparks of his best tennis, catching Alcaraz off guard with a clever volley that forces the Spaniard forward, and hands Marozsan a break point. But Alcaraz digs deep, battling back to deuce with resilience and composure. He then secures the game with a powerful first serve, refusing to let the momentum slip. The Spaniard punctuates the hold with a confident fist pump as they switch ends, clearly in control and ready for more.

28 May 2025, 06:26:13 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 2 Carlos Alcaraz’s intensity has eased a bit in the second set, but this is the rhythm we’ve come to expect from him. With a sharp forehand winner whipped crisply across the court, he quickly wraps up the game, maintaining his lead with calm efficiency. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 4-3 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 06:31:50 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 2 Carlos Alcaraz breezes through his service game, holding to love with barely a hitch. It’s a sharp, no-nonsense hold that shifts the pressure straight back onto Fabian Marozsan, who now has to respond to keep the second set on level terms. Alcaraz isn’t giving much away, and he’s not waiting around, either. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 4-3 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 06:43:53 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Takes Game 2 Fabian Marozsan roars back into the contest, taking the second set with a confident forehand at the net after Alcaraz sends a forehand long to offer up two set points. Alcaraz dominated the first set, but Marozsan has flipped the momentum. It’s one set apiece on Court Philippe Chatrier. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 06:48:16 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 3 Carlos Alcaraz knows he needs to shake things up after letting that second set slip, and he comes out with purpose. At 30-30, he takes a moment, breathes deep, and resets. Then it’s all business: one point to steady the ship, and a sizzling forehand down the line to lock in the hold. He lets out a booming “Vamos!” as he walks to his chair, part relief, part fire. The third set is on, and Alcaraz looks ready to bring the chaos. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 6-4, 0-3 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 07:11:45 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Takes Game 3 We’re heading into a fourth set, and it’s Carlos Alcaraz who’s back in charge. The Spaniard storms through the third set, sealing it 6-1 as Marozsan crumbles under pressure, repeatedly finding the net. Alcaraz finishes the job with a clenched fist and a fiery look toward his box, full of purpose and momentum. Marozsan, by contrast, looked like he was conserving energy, perhaps already eyeing the next set. But if that was the plan, he’ll need something special now to stop Alcaraz, who’s back in full flight. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 6-4, 1-6 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 07:26:29 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Fabian Marozsan Vs Carlos Alcaraz - Game 4 Alcaraz is determined to regain control and quickly races to a 15-40 advantage. Under pressure, Fabian Marozsan falters, sending a shot into the net and surrendering his serve for the seventh time in the match. With that break, Alcaraz reclaims the lead and inches closer to closing out the contest. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 6-4, 1-6, 2-4 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 07:47:05 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Carlos Alcaraz is safely through to the third round at Roland Garros, wrapping up a four-set win over Fabian Marozsan with authority. That’s now nine straight victories in Paris for the Spaniard, who continues to look every bit the title contender. Next up for him will be either home favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Damir Dzumhur. The two are currently locked in a tight battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen, still on serve midway through the first set. Fabian Marozsan 1-6, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 Carlos Alcaraz

28 May 2025, 07:55:38 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: POV - Carlos Fans After The Victory

28 May 2025, 08:19:22 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Emma Raducanu Vs Iga Swiatek - Game 1 Emma Raducanu stumbled out of the blocks with three missed first serves, but on her fourth attempt, she fired down a well-placed ace to settle the nerves. On the very next point, she tried a cheeky drop shot, though it barely made the net, and Iga Swiatek looked poised to reach it anyway. Still, Raducanu navigated her opening service game unscathed, showing early resilience and setting a solid foundation in this high-stakes match. The 22-year-old British star is off to a steady start. Emma Raducanu 1-2 Iga Swiatek

28 May 2025, 08:32:37 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Emma Raducanu Vs Iga Swiatek - Game 1 Emma Raducanu gets no room for error as Iga Swiatek swiftly closes out her service game. With calm precision, Swiatek takes control and wraps up the hold, stretching her lead and putting the pressure firmly back on the British number two. Emma Raducanu 1-4 Iga Swiatek

28 May 2025, 09:03:53 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Adam Pavlasek/Rohan Bopanna Vs Robert Cash/James Tracy - Game 1 India’s Rohan Bopanna and James Tracy are battling it out in the first round of doubles against Adam Pavlasek and Robert Cash. The scoreboard shows Bopanna and Tracy leading 4-3, putting pressure on the Czech and American pair as the match unfolds on Court 5.

28 May 2025, 09:42:14 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Iga Swiatek Wins Emma Raducanu’s challenging Roland Garros campaign comes to a close after a straight-sets defeat to Iga Swiatek. The British star put up a fight but was ultimately outclassed by the world number one, who has claimed four of the last five titles in Paris. For Raducanu, this was only her second trip to the French Open, a tough learning curve on the demanding clay against one of the sport’s all-time greats at this venue. There’s plenty to build on, but this time, Swiatek’s dominance was undeniable. Emma Raducanu 1-6, 2-6 Iga Swiatek

28 May 2025, 10:14:12 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Yuki Bhambri - Robert Galloway Win India’s Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway are through to the second round after a commanding win on Court 11. They defeated the Dutch-German duo of Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens in straight sets. Bhambri and Galloway held their nerve in a tense second-set tiebreak to wrap up a strong first-round performance.

28 May 2025, 11:05:29 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: N. Sriram Balaji / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli / Yunchaokete Bu On Court 11, Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and India’s N. Sriram Balaji are in control of their first-round doubles clash against Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli and China’s Yunchaokete Bu. The Reyes-Varela–Balaji duo took the first set 6-2 and are leading 5-1 with a commanding 40-0 advantage in the second, looking poised to wrap things up in straight sets.

28 May 2025, 11:56:40 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: N. Sriram Balaji - Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Win Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and India’s N. Sriram Balaji made quick work of their opening-round doubles match on Court 11, defeating Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli and China’s Yunchaokete Bu in straight sets. The Indo-Mexican duo wrapped up the contest 6-2, 6-1 with a dominant display, barely giving their opponents a look-in. A clinical start to their Roland Garros campaign.

29 May 2025, 12:00:56 am IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 4: Rohan Bopanna And Partner Power Into Second Round Rohan Bopanna and Czech partner Adam Pavlasek moved into the second round of the French Open 2025 with a gritty 7(8)-6(6), 5-7, 6-1 win over Americans Robert Cash and James Tracy on Wednesday. The Indo-Czech duo missed an early break chance in the first set and were broken in the 11th game, but bounced back to win the tie-break. After dropping the second set, they dominated the decider to seal their place in the next round.