Tennis

French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini, who had never previously been past the fourth round at a major tournament, continued her run by beating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinal. She will face two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, the day before the men’s final. The 23-year-old Swiatek remains on course for a fifth major, including four at Roland Garros.