Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini reacts during her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva walks during her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva misses the ball as she plays against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva serves against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.