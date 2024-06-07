Tennis

French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini, who had never previously been past the fourth round at a major tournament, continued her run by beating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinal. She will face two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, the day before the men’s final. The 23-year-old Swiatek remains on course for a fifth major, including four at Roland Garros.

French Open Tennis: Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/8
Italys Jasmine Paolini
Italy's Jasmine Paolini | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Jasmine Paolini reacts during her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/8
Russias Mirra Andreeva
Russia's Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Russia's Mirra Andreeva walks during her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/8
Mirra Andreeva misses the ball against Jasmine Paolini
Mirra Andreeva misses the ball against Jasmine Paolini | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Russia's Mirra Andreeva misses the ball as she plays against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/8
Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Mirra Andreeva
Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/8
Mirra Andreeva serves against Jasmine Paolini
Mirra Andreeva serves against Jasmine Paolini | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Russia's Mirra Andreeva serves against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/8
Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Mirra Andreeva during French open semifinal match
Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Mirra Andreeva during French open semifinal match | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/8
Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Jasmine Paolini during semifinal match
Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Jasmine Paolini during semifinal match | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/8
Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hemant Soren Being Oppressed Like Stan Swamy Who Died In Custody: Ex-J'khand CM's Social Media Post
  2. Outlook Talks Shahina KK in conversation with Sethunath, Senior Journalist and Political Analyst
  3. Narendra Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9: BJP's Pralhad Joshi
  4. Ground Matters: Show, Don't Tell
  5. Manipur: Govt Imposes Curfew In Jiribam Over Killing Of Man By Suspected Militants
Entertainment News
  1. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  4. 'Die Hard 2' And 'The Hills Have Eyes' Actor Tom Bower Passes Away At 86
  5. Bhavya Gandhi AKA Tappu Set To Make His Comeback With 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket Takers, Best Bowling
  2. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek Defeats Gauff To Enter Roland Garros Final - In Pics
  4. PAK Vs USA, T20 WC: 'Pressure Was On Pakistan, Knew Crowd Support Would Backfire', Says Monank Patel
  5. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Follows Super Over - Check Viral Post
World News
  1. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  2. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  3. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  4. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  5. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'Right Leader At The Right Time', Naidu Hails PM Modi; Oath-Taking On June 9
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win