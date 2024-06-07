Tennis

French Open 2024: Swiatek Defeats Gauff To Enter Roland Garros Final - In Pics

Iga Swiatek continued her mastery over Coco Gauff and extended her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches with a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the semifinals on Thursday. In Saturday’s title match, Swiatek will face No. 12 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, a 6-3, 6-1 winner against unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the second semifinal. Swiatek, who turned 23 last week, is trying to earn her fourth championship in five years at the French Open and can become the first woman with three in a row since Justine Henin from 2005-07.

French Open Tennis: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Coco Gauff of the U.S. congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek, rear, who won the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Polands Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff plays a shot against Iga Swiatek
Coco Gauff plays a shot against Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Polands Iga Swiatek plays a shot
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff plays a shot against Iga Swiatek during semifinal match
Coco Gauff plays a shot against Iga Swiatek during semifinal match | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff celebrates after scoring a point
Coco Gauff celebrates after scoring a point | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Coco Gauff of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

