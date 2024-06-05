Tennis

French Open 2024: Alcaraz Enters Second Straight Roland Garros SF; To Face Sinner - In Pics

For the second straight year, Carlos Alcaraz knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarterfinal to reach the final four of the tournament. The 2021 runner-up Tsitsipas had no chance against the third seed Spaniard as Alcaraz won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to enter the semis with ease. He will now face Jannik Sinner, the recently crowned world No 1, in the semifinal. Sinner had defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters.