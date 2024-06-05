Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, centre, and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas talk after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas waves to spectators after the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spectators are reflected in glass as Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Actor Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor watch the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.