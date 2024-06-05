Tennis

French Open 2024: Alcaraz Enters Second Straight Roland Garros SF; To Face Sinner - In Pics

For the second straight year, Carlos Alcaraz knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarterfinal to reach the final four of the tournament. The 2021 runner-up Tsitsipas had no chance against the third seed Spaniard as Alcaraz won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to enter the semis with ease. He will now face Jannik Sinner, the recently crowned world No 1, in the semifinal. Sinner had defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters.

French Open tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, centre, and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas talk after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the quarterfinal against Tsitsipas
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the quarterfinal against Tsitsipas | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
Stefanos Tsitsipas waves to spectators after quarterfinal against Alcaraz
Stefanos Tsitsipas waves to spectators after quarterfinal against Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas waves to spectators after the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
Spains Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas
Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
Tsitsipas serves against Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Tsitsipas serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Christophe Ena

Spectators are reflected in glass as Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
Actor Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor
Actor Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Actor Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor watch the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spains Carlos Alcaraz
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

