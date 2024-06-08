Tennis

French Open, 2nd SF: Zverev Beats Ruud To Set Up Alcaraz Final Showdown - In Pics

World number four Alexander Zverev bounced back from a set down to prevail 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 over the seventh-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway and enter his maiden French Open final. Ruud had advanced with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal, but felt unwell three games into the third set, and left the court after going 2-1 down in a bid to recompose himself. Zverev then capitalized and won the fourth set with ease to set up a final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish sensation had earlier defeated Jannik Sinner to enter the title round.

French Open, 2nd SF: Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Casper Ruud plays a shot against Alexander Zverev
Casper Ruud plays a shot against Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Casper Ruud
Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Norways Casper Ruud
Norway's Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Germanys Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Casper Ruud wipes his face
Casper Ruud wipes his face | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Norway's Casper Ruud wipes the sweat off his face during the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Alexander Zverev plays against Casper Ruud
Alexander Zverev plays against Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Casper Ruud plays against Germanys Alexander Zverev
Casper Ruud plays against Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Alexander Zverev serves against Casper Ruud
Alexander Zverev serves against Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

