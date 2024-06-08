Tennis

French Open, 2nd SF: Zverev Beats Ruud To Set Up Alcaraz Final Showdown - In Pics

World number four Alexander Zverev bounced back from a set down to prevail 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 over the seventh-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway and enter his maiden French Open final. Ruud had advanced with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal, but felt unwell three games into the third set, and left the court after going 2-1 down in a bid to recompose himself. Zverev then capitalized and won the fourth set with ease to set up a final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish sensation had earlier defeated Jannik Sinner to enter the title round.