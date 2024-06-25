Emma Raducanu Breezes Into Second Round At Eastbourne - Data Debrief

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round at Eastbourne after a commanding straight-sets victory over Sloane Stephens on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu and Stephens traded blows early on in the first set, with both getting double breaks to stay neck-and-neck before the Briton edged it in the final game by breaking the American's serve once more.
She then brushed Stephens aside in just 25 minutes for the second without dropping a single game, to set up a meeting with Jessica Pegula in the next round.
Data Debrief: Raducanu in control
Raducanu finished off the match in style, winning the last nine games in a row, and broke Sloane's serve six times.
The 21-year-old finished with 23 winners to just 13 unforced errors to tee up a marquee match-up in the second round.