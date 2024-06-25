Tennis

Emma Raducanu Breezes Into Second Round At Eastbourne - Data Debrief

Raducanu and Stephens traded blows early on in the first set, with both getting double breaks to stay neck-and-neck before the Briton edged it in the final game by breaking the American's serve once more

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round at Eastbourne after a commanding straight-sets victory over Sloane Stephens on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Despite an early scare, Raducanu cruised through, winning 6-4 6-0 in just one hour 17 minutes.

She then brushed Stephens aside in just 25 minutes for the second without dropping a single game, to set up a meeting with Jessica Pegula in the next round.

Data Debrief: Raducanu in control

Raducanu finished off the match in style, winning the last nine games in a row, and broke Sloane's serve six times.

The 21-year-old finished with 23 winners to just 13 unforced errors to tee up a marquee match-up in the second round.

