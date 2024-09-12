Tennis

Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories

britain-davis-cup-2024-ap-photo
Great Britain's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point during the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Photo: (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
info_icon

Less than two weeks after his shocking second-round exit at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz was staring at another upset when a set down in his opening group-stage match for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

This time, Alcaraz turned things around — though he needed some help from his opponent.

The No. 3-ranked Alcaraz clinched victory for Spain against the Czech Republic in Group B on Wednesday when Tomas Machac retired injured with the score at 6-7 (3), 6-1 in Valencia. It gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead, with Roberto Bautista Agut having already defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (1), 6-4, and Alcaraz then partnered with Marcel Granollers-Pujol to win the doubles in three sets and wrap up a 3-0 victory.

They were Alcaraz's first matches since losing in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp — who was ranked 74th — at Flushing Meadows.

Spain joined the United States, defending champion Italy and Britain in gaining victories on Wednesday.

Brandon Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans a winning 2-0 lead over Chile in Group C in Zhuhai, China.

Those two singles matches lasted in excess of five hours and the U.S. brought in Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram for the doubles, which they won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Tomas Barrios Vera and Matias Soto to seal a 3-0 sweep.

“It was truly an epic day of tennis for both teams, everyone showed a lot of heart, a lot of guts," U.S. captain and retired doubles great Bob Bryan said. "I don't think it's ever happened in Davis Cup that all matches went to the third-set breaker . . . historic day. Just feeling very, very proud of the players.”

The U.S., which has a leading 32 Davis Cup titles but none since 2007, is bidding to reach the quarterfinals for the second time since the Davis Cup Finals were introduced in 2019. In the qualifiers this year, the Americans defeated Ukraine 4-0 on neutral ground in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Italy didn't need top-ranked Jannik Sinner, the newly crowned U.S. Open champion, to begin its title defense with a 2-1 win over Brazil in Group A in Bologna.

Matteo Berrettini beat Joao Fonseca 6-1, 7-6 (5) before Matteo Arnaldi gave Italy an unassailable 2-0 lead by beating Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5). Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo won the doubles for Brazil, beating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in three sets.

“It was a great, great feeling. I've been missing this kind of feeling for so long for so many reasons," Berrettini said. “The Davis Cup, the tournament in Rome, it felt like almost a first time.”

Britain also established a 2-0 advantage over Finland in Manchester, England, in Group D thanks to wins by Dan Evans and Billy Harris.

Evans beat Eero Vasa 7-6 (3), 6-2 and Harris, the guy who once lived out of a van while playing tennis tournaments around Europe, defeated Otto Virtanen 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: - | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

“He (Vasa) was playing so freely in the first set and I did well to weather the storm and find a way to win," Evans said. “That's what you have to do in the Davis Cup.”

It finished 2-1 for Britain after Virtanen teamed with Harri Heliovaara to beat Evans and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5 in doubles.

The four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two countries in each four-team group will advance.

In opening play on Tuesday, Belgium beat the Netherlands 2-1, Australia defeated France 2-1, Germany — playing without No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev — beat Slovakia 3-0 and Canada defeated Argentina 2-1.

