Tennis

Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics

Great Britain began their quest to reach the Davis Cup knockout stage strongly, with debutant Billy Harris and veteran Dan Evans winning their respective matches to guarantee their team a victory over Finland in the best-of-three Group D tie. Evans, 34, won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 against the 703rd-ranked Eero Vasa to put the hosts 1-0 ahead in Manchester on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). That meant Harris had the chance to clinch victory for Britain. Harris made the most of the opportunity with a confident 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Otto Virtanen, earning an unassailable 2-0 lead.