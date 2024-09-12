Tennis

Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics

Great Britain began their quest to reach the Davis Cup knockout stage strongly, with debutant Billy Harris and veteran Dan Evans winning their respective matches to guarantee their team a victory over Finland in the best-of-three Group D tie. Evans, 34, won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 against the 703rd-ranked Eero Vasa to put the hosts 1-0 ahead in Manchester on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). That meant Harris had the chance to clinch victory for Britain. Harris made the most of the opportunity with a confident 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Otto Virtanen, earning an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Britain's Daniel Evans celebrates victory over Finland's Eero Vasa during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

2/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Britains Daniel Evans returns the ball to Finlands Eero Vasa
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Britain's Daniel Evans returns the ball to Finland's Eero Vasa | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Britain's Daniel Evans returns the ball to Finland's Eero Vasa during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

3/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Great Britains Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Great Britain's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Great Britain's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point during the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

4/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland:
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Britain's Billy Harris returns the ball to Finland's Otto Virtanen during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

5/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Billy Harris returns the ball to Otto Virtanen
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Billy Harris returns the ball to Otto Virtanen | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Britain's Billy Harris returns the ball to Finland's Otto Virtanen during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

6/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Daniel Evans returns the ball to Eero Vasa
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Daniel Evans returns the ball to Eero Vasa | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Britain's Daniel Evans returns the ball to Finland's Eero Vasa during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England.

7/7
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Finlands Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara celebrate winning against Britains Dan Evans and Neal Skupski
Davis Cup Tennis, Britain vs Finland: Finland's Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara celebrate winning against Britain's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Finland's Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara celebrate winning the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Britain's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in Manchester, England.

