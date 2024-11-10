Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and runner-up China's Qinwen Zheng hold their trophies after their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and China's Qinwen Zheng pose ahead of their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.