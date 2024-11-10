Tennis

WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time

Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday. The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage. Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net. She is the first American to win the Finals since Serena Williams in 2014, and received 4.8 million US dollars in prize money.