Tennis

WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time

Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday. The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage. Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net. She is the first American to win the Finals since Serena Williams in 2014, and received 4.8 million US dollars in prize money.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Coco Gauff
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng | Photo: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photo Coco Gauff
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning women's singles final | Photo: AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Qinwen Zheng
WTA Finals: Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and runner-up China's Qinwen Zhen | Photo: AP
Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and runner-up China's Qinwen Zheng hold their trophies after their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Coco Gauff
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning women's singles final | Photo: AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Coco Gauff
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng | Photo: AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Qinwen Zheng
WTA Finals: China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff | Photo: AP
China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Coco Gauff
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng | Photo: AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_Qinwen Zheng
WTA Finals: China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. | Photo: AP
China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals Coco Gauff vs Qinwen Zheng tennis photos_
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng pose ahead of their women's singles final match | Photo: AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and China's Qinwen Zheng pose ahead of their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

