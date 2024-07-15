Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics

World number three Carlos Alcaraz proved too good for the 37-year-old Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's singles final on Sunday. The defending champion won in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to retain the crown and win his fourth Grand Slam title after as many final appearances. The 21-year-old also became the sixth man in Open history to win French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Meanwhile, Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Major triumph was unsuccessful.

Wimbledon 2024 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy as he stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/11
Carlos Alcaraz holds up his trophy
Carlos Alcaraz holds up his trophy | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain smiles as he holds up his trophy for the photographers after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/11
Carlos Alcaraz receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales
Carlos Alcaraz receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/11
Novak Djokovic receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales
Novak Djokovic receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/11
Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain is congratulated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/11
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/11
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/11
Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles finalat the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/11
Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/11
Tom Cruise, Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Tom Cruise, Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Tom Cruise, second left, with Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, right, watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia from the Royal Box at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

11/11
Zendaya watches Wimbledon tennis final Djokovic vs Alcaraz
Zendaya watches Wimbledon tennis final Djokovic vs Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Zendaya watches Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

