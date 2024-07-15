Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy as he stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain smiles as he holds up his trophy for the photographers after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain is congratulated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles finalat the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Tom Cruise, second left, with Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, right, watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia from the Royal Box at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Zendaya watches Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.