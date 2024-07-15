Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics

World number three Carlos Alcaraz proved too good for the 37-year-old Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's singles final on Sunday. The defending champion won in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to retain the crown and win his fourth Grand Slam title after as many final appearances. The 21-year-old also became the sixth man in Open history to win French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Meanwhile, Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Major triumph was unsuccessful.