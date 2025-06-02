Tennis

French Open: Tommy Paul Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Straight Sets Win Over Alexei Popyrin

Tommy Paul secured his place in the French Open 2025 quarterfinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Alexei Popyrin. The 28-year-old American maintained a solid form throughout the match, dominating play in under two hours. Paul now faces a tough challenge against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.