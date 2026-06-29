Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka Leads 3-2 In The Second Set

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round ladies singles match at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic, Wimbeldon 2026
Aryna Sabalenka In Action Today AP
World's top-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete against No. 184 Teodora Kostović in the opening round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. The leading seed will kick off her tournament on Centre Court, facing the 19-year-old Serbian qualifier, who is stepping into her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round ladies singles match at Centre Court on Monday, June 29
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Kostovic breaks back!

The 19-year-old isn’t done yet – she beats Sabalenka down the line to clinch the game at 40-30 and flaps her hand at the crowd to ask for more noise. Sabalenka leads 6-2 5-3.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka breaks and will serve for the set

She gets very lucky with a drop shot that clips the net and dies on the other side of it at 15-15. Kostovic lets out her frustration as she sends a forehand long on the next point. The youngster saves the first break point but Sabalenka sends her packing by pouncing on a weak second serve.

It’s 6-2 5-2 to the No 1 seed.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Holds

Aryna Sabalenka races through a hold to love. She's only given up six points on serve across the match.

Sabalenka 6-2 2-2 Kostovic

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: An Exchange Of Gesture

Sabalenka sends a backhand long and Kostovic, with the confidence of youth, gives it a wave as it sails beyond the baseline. The 19-year-old comes to the net to stroke a volley in that seals another hold for her, it’s 2-1 on serve in the second.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Capitalizes The First Set

Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-2 against Teodora Kostovic – the 19-year-old grew into the match after a tough start but she’ll have to really up her game to test the No 1 seed in the second set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka now leads Kostovic 5-1

Sabalenka is cruising at the centre court.

Leaving no stones unturned, she is proving why she is the No.1

Sabalenka 5-1 Kostovic

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce

Aryna Sabalenka throws her head back in frustration. She can't believe her backhand drop shot has drifted into the tramlines.

She'd done so well to set up that point, dragging Teodora Kostovic all around the court.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set

Sabalenka is cruising in the 1st set against the young Kostovic at Centre Court. The World no.1 is having no issues at all against the young opponent and this should be a cakewalk.

Sabalenka 4-0 Kostovic

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set

Sabalenka is too hot to handle for the young Serbian as she concedes her serve and then the Belarussian holds to take a 2-0 lead in the 1st set.

Sabalenka 2-0 Kostovic

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway

Teodora Kostovic, the young Serb, will serve first on Centre Court.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H

This is the first meeting between the two players.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories