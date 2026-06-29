Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka Leads 3-2 In The Second Set

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Kostovic breaks back!
The 19-year-old isn’t done yet – she beats Sabalenka down the line to clinch the game at 40-30 and flaps her hand at the crowd to ask for more noise. Sabalenka leads 6-2 5-3.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka breaks and will serve for the set
She gets very lucky with a drop shot that clips the net and dies on the other side of it at 15-15. Kostovic lets out her frustration as she sends a forehand long on the next point. The youngster saves the first break point but Sabalenka sends her packing by pouncing on a weak second serve.
It’s 6-2 5-2 to the No 1 seed.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Holds
Aryna Sabalenka races through a hold to love. She's only given up six points on serve across the match.
Sabalenka 6-2 2-2 Kostovic
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: An Exchange Of Gesture
Sabalenka sends a backhand long and Kostovic, with the confidence of youth, gives it a wave as it sails beyond the baseline. The 19-year-old comes to the net to stroke a volley in that seals another hold for her, it’s 2-1 on serve in the second.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Capitalizes The First Set
Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-2 against Teodora Kostovic – the 19-year-old grew into the match after a tough start but she’ll have to really up her game to test the No 1 seed in the second set.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka now leads Kostovic 5-1
Sabalenka is cruising at the centre court.
Leaving no stones unturned, she is proving why she is the No.1
Sabalenka 5-1 Kostovic
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce
Aryna Sabalenka throws her head back in frustration. She can't believe her backhand drop shot has drifted into the tramlines.
She'd done so well to set up that point, dragging Teodora Kostovic all around the court.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set
Sabalenka is cruising in the 1st set against the young Kostovic at Centre Court. The World no.1 is having no issues at all against the young opponent and this should be a cakewalk.
Sabalenka 4-0 Kostovic
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set
Sabalenka is too hot to handle for the young Serbian as she concedes her serve and then the Belarussian holds to take a 2-0 lead in the 1st set.
Sabalenka 2-0 Kostovic
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway
Teodora Kostovic, the young Serb, will serve first on Centre Court.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H
This is the first meeting between the two players.