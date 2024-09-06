Tennis

US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics

World number two Aryna Sabalenka surged into her second straight US Open final with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over 13th seed Emma Navarro at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday (September 6, 2024). The Belarusian needed 90 minutes to prevail over surging American Navarro, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final and pushed the second set into a tie-break from 5-3 down. Sabalenka is the first woman to reach successive US Open finals since Serena Williams did it in 2018 and 2019.

US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, smiles after defeating Emma Navarro | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, smiles after defeating Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus, shakes hands with Emma Navarro, of the United States
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus, shakes hands with Emma Navarro, of the United States | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus, shakes hands with Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Emma Navarro
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Emma Navarro | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot to Emma Navarro
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot to Emma Navarro | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro, of the United States, waves as the walks onto the court
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Emma Navarro, of the United States, waves as the walks onto the court | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Emma Navarro, of the United States, waves as the walks onto the court for a semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court for a semifinal match against Emma Navarro, of the United States, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
  2. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  3. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  4. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  2. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
  3. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Wards Off Emma Navarro To Zoom Into Second Successive US Open Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks HP HC Collegium To Reconsider Names Of 2 Judicial Officers For Elevation As HC Judges
  2. SC Issues Notice To Centre On RJD's Plea Against HC Verdict Setting Aside Quota Limit Raise
  3. She Was Paraded Naked: Violence Against Indian Women—From Draupadi To Manipur
  4. Calls For Removal Of 'Shahi' From Hindu Texts Now; How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: SC Dismisses Sandip Ghosh's Plea; TMC Denies Claims By Victim's Family | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Appearing To Withdraw From West Bank Camp After Major Military Op
  2. MPox: First Batch Of Shots Reaches Congo, But How Much Of Help Is It? The Trickle-Down Vaccine Economy
  3. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  4. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Simran In Action; All Eyes On Athletics; Praveen To Target High Jump Medal Encore
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case