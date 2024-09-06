Tennis

US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics

World number two Aryna Sabalenka surged into her second straight US Open final with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over 13th seed Emma Navarro at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday (September 6, 2024). The Belarusian needed 90 minutes to prevail over surging American Navarro, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final and pushed the second set into a tie-break from 5-3 down. Sabalenka is the first woman to reach successive US Open finals since Serena Williams did it in 2018 and 2019.