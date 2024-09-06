Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, smiles after defeating Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus, shakes hands with Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, waves as the walks onto the court for a semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court for a semifinal match against Emma Navarro, of the United States, of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.