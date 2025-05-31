Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Serbia's Olga Danilovic returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Serbia's Olga Danilovic returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Matteo Gigante, left, and Ben Shelton of the U.S. congratulate each other during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Gigante during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Matteo Gigante returns the ball to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. serves against Italy's Matteo Gigante during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts to beating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third-round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Romania's Jaqueline Cristian returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Argentina's Mariano Navone returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti serves the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.