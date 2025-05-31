Tennis

French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek Progress To Next Round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek joined No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the French Open on Friday and neither player has dropped a set. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner who has only once reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros, beat Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the hot weather contrasted with previous days. Swiatek, who has won four of her five major titles at Roland-Garros, defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to extend her French Open winning streak to 23 matches. A second set lasting 1 hour, 16 minutes, tested the Pole, who yelled in relief after winning on her second match point. Swiatek had 20 winners and 21 unforced errors.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic_ 1
French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic_ 2
French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic_ 3
French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Serbia's Olga Danilovic returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic_ 4
French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic_ 5
French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Serbia's Olga Danilovic returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante_ 1
French Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Matteo Gigante, left, and Ben Shelton of the U.S. congratulate each other during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante_ 2
French Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning against Italy's Matteo Gigante during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante_ 3
French Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Matteo Gigante returns the ball to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante_ 4
French Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ben Shelton of the U.S. serves against Italy's Matteo Gigante during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian_1
French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts to beating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third-round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian_ 2
French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian_ 3
French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Romania's Jaqueline Cristian returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian_ 4
French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone_ 1
French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone_ 2
French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Argentina's Mariano Navone returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone_ 3
French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

French Open Tennis 2025 Third round match Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone_ 4
French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti serves the ball to Argentina's Mariano Navone during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

