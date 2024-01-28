Tata Steel Masters Chess 2024: Vidit Gujrathi Becomes New India No. 1, Upstages Viswanathan Anand With Win Over Nodirbek Abdusattarov

A mere 10 days after 18-year-old Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa had achieved numero uno status, it is now the turn of Vidit Gujrathi to do the same. The 29-year-old from Nashik has become the new India number 1 in the international chess federation's (FIDE) live rating list. Like Praggnanandhaa, Gujrathi too has upstaged the legendary Viswanathan Anand to achieve the feat. (More Chess News)

Vidit beat Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov with white pieces in the penultimate round of Tata Steel Masters Chess 2024 in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands to notch up a live rating of 2751.5 and also break into the top 10 of the world rankings in the process. Vidit jumped four spots to overtake five-time world champion Anand, and is now perched in 10th place.