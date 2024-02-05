Strandja Memorial: Lovlina Suffer Loss By Disqualification, Nikhat, Sakshi Progress

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) suffered a shock loss by disqualification (DSQ) to Ireland's O’Rourke Aoife in the opening round of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 5, Monday. (More Boxing News)

The referee disqualified Borgohain 1 minute 18 seconds into round three of the pre-quarterfinal bout after the reigning world champion received her third warning for excessive grappling.