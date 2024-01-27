Manchester City's losing run at Tottenham is over. Their defence of the treble is very much alive, as Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Associated Press reports. Defending champions City lost all of their previous five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score. It looked like being another frustrating night until Ake's late intervention. Even then, VAR had to confirm the goal after Spurs players complained goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was fouled by Ruben Dias before Ake poked home following a corner.