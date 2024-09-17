Sports

Solheim Cup 2024: Lilia Vu Stars As USA Beat Europe To Land 17th Title - In Pics

Lilia Vu’s teammates ran onto the 18th green after her kick-in of a birdie putt gave the United States the half-point it needed to beat Europe, and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis scooped up her 5-year-old daughter, Chesnee, for a bear hug. Finally, the Solheim Cup was back in the hands of the Americans. The Americans took a big early lead a year ago in Spain but let the cup slip out of their grasp on the final day as Europe rallied for a 14-14 tie to retain it.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States' Lilia Vu holds the winner's trophy | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States' Lilia Vu holds the winner's trophy after the United States defeated Europe in the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Captain Stacy Lewis lifts the winners trophy
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Captain Stacy Lewis lifts the winner's trophy | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

United States Captain Stacy Lewis lifts the winner's trophy after her team won the Solheim Cup golf tournament against Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States players poses for photographs
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States players poses for photographs | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States players poses for photographs after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament against Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe:
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States' Lexi Thompson holds the winner's trophy after the United States defeated Europe in the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States players poses for photographs after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States players poses for photographs after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States players poses for photographs after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament against Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: USA Beat Europe
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: USA Beat Europe | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States players poses for photographs after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament against Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Captain Stacy Lewis holds the winners trophy after they beat Europe
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Captain Stacy Lewis holds the winner's trophy after they beat Europe | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States Captain Stacy Lewis holds the winner's trophy after the United States won the Solheim Cup golf tournament against Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Allisen Corpuz hits from a bunker to the sixth green
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States' Allisen Corpuz hits from a bunker to the sixth green | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States' Allisen Corpuz hits from a bunker to the sixth green during a Solheim Cup golf tournament singles match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Sarah Schmelzel hits from the third tee
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States' Sarah Schmelzel hits from the third tee | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

United States' Sarah Schmelzel hits from the third tee during a Solheim Cup golf tournament singles match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States Rose Zhang hits from a bunker of the seventh fairway
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: United States' Rose Zhang hits from a bunker of the seventh fairway | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States' Rose Zhang hits from a bunker of the seventh fairway during a Solheim Cup golf tournament singles match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe:
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: | Photo: AP/Matt York

United States' Lilia Vu celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to give the United States the win over Europe during the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: Europes Esther Henseleit follows her putt on the 17th green
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: Europe's Esther Henseleit follows her putt on the 17th green | Photo: AP/Matt York

Europe's Esther Henseleit follows her putt on the 17th green during a Solheim Cup golf tournament singles match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: Europes Albane Valenzuela reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green
Solheim Cup Golf, United States vs Europe: Europe's Albane Valenzuela reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Europe's Albane Valenzuela reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during a Solheim Cup golf tournament singles match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

