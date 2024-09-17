Sports

Solheim Cup 2024: Lilia Vu Stars As USA Beat Europe To Land 17th Title - In Pics

Lilia Vu’s teammates ran onto the 18th green after her kick-in of a birdie putt gave the United States the half-point it needed to beat Europe, and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis scooped up her 5-year-old daughter, Chesnee, for a bear hug. Finally, the Solheim Cup was back in the hands of the Americans. The Americans took a big early lead a year ago in Spain but let the cup slip out of their grasp on the final day as Europe rallied for a 14-14 tie to retain it.