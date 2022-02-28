Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Smriti Mandhana, India Batter, Cleared To Continue ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Campaign

India opener Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the warm-up fixture against South Africa on Sunday. India won the tie by two runs.

Smriti Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs for India. Twitter (@mandhana_smriti)

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:30 am

In a relief for India, opener Smriti Mandhana has been cleared to continue playing at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 after taking a blow to the head during the team’s first warm-up fixture against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during her team's first warm-up game which India won by two runs.

According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt over and a half later after another consultation.

The report further states that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

The stylish batter looked in fine fettle while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming 50-over showpiece. Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

India are scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6. In the warm-up tie against South Africa, India posted 244 for 9 after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 58.

Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa but they couldn't get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 for 46 in 10 overs.   

