SL-W Vs IND-W, 3rd ODI, Scores And Updates: India Women Eye Clean Sweep; Sri Lanka Bowl First

Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to bowl first against India women in the 3rd ODI. India lead the series 2-0.

India women have also won the preceding T20Is against Sri Lanka.
Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:31 am

India women were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka women in the third and final ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday. The match can be streamed live on FanCode in India. (More Cricket News)

Live Scores | Ball-by-ball Commentary

India women are eyeing a 3-0 series sweep after winning the first two matches by four and 10 wickets at the same venue. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team also won the preceding three-match T20Is 2-1 in Dambulla.

The ODIs are part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Sports Cricket India Women’s Tour Of Sri Lanka ICC Women's Championship India Women's Cricket Team Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team Pallekele Chamari Athapaththu Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Smriti Mandhana Women's Cricket
