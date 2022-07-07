SL-W Vs IND-W, 3rd ODI, Scores And Updates: India Women Eye Clean Sweep; Sri Lanka Bowl First

India women were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka women in the third and final ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday. The match can be streamed live on FanCode in India. (More Cricket News)

India women are eyeing a 3-0 series sweep after winning the first two matches by four and 10 wickets at the same venue. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team also won the preceding three-match T20Is 2-1 in Dambulla.

The ODIs are part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka : Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera.