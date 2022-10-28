Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Shakib Al Hasan Equals Tim Southee For Most Wickets In T20 Internationals – Statistical Highlights

Both Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee have taken 125 wickets so far in T20Is.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan gestures during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan gestures during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 6:24 pm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan equalled New Zealand pacer Tim Southee’s record for most wickets in T20Is by dismissing South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw during their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Shakib reached the feat when he had Rossouw caught by Litton Das at Sydney Cricket Ground. It was Shakib’s 125th wicket in 106 matches since his debut against Zimbabwe at Khulna on November 28, 2006.

Tim Southee also claimed the same number of wickets in 101 matches since his debut against England at Auckland on February 5, 2008. Shakib Al Hasan, with 44 wickets in 33 matches, also holds the record of the highest number of wickets in T20 World Cups.

Most Wickets In T20 Internationals

Bowler-Matches-Innings-Overs-Runs-Wickets-Average-S/R-4WI-Best

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)-106-104-385.3-2614-125-20.91-18.50-6 (5-20)

Tim Southee (NZ) 101-99-367-3010-125-24.08-17.61-2 (5-18)

Rashid Khan (AFG) 72-72-272.2-1694-119-14.23-13.73-6 (5-3)

Lasith Malinga (SL) 84-83-299.5-2225-107-20.79-16.81-3 (5-6)

Ish Sodhi (NZ) 82-80-285.5-2319-104-22.29-16.49-3 (4-28)

Sports T20 Worldcup Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Tim Southee Bangladesh National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Rilee Rossouw ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Rashid Khan Lasith Malinga
