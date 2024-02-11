Sports

Serie A: Inter Milan Thump AS Roma 4-2 At The Stadio Olimpico - In Pics

Serie A leaders Inter Milan thumped AS Roma 4-2 and handed Daniel De Rossi his first defeat since overtaking Jose Mourinho on Saturday. Francesco Acerbi had opened the scoring for Inter before Gianluca Mancini equalized for Roma. The home team took the lead again via Stephan El Shaarawy's strike. However, French forward Marcus Thuram levelled things before an own goal from Angelino and a late Alessandro Bastoni goal gave manager Simone Inzaghi's team all the three points in the league.

February 11, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer jumps for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Roma's Dean Huijsen, left, controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, scores against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Referee Marco Guida shows the yellow card to Roma's Gianluca Mancini during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, center, scores against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, and Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola fight for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Serie A 2023-24: Roma vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio saves the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.

