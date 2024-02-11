Serie A: Inter Milan Thump AS Roma 4-2 At The Stadio Olimpico - In Pics

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer jumps for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Roma's Dean Huijsen, left, controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, scores against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Referee Marco Guida shows the yellow card to Roma's Gianluca Mancini during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, center, scores against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, and Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola fight for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio saves the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium.