Sports

Serie A: Inter Milan Thump AS Roma 4-2 At The Stadio Olimpico - In Pics

Serie A leaders Inter Milan thumped AS Roma 4-2 and handed Daniel De Rossi his first defeat since overtaking Jose Mourinho on Saturday. Francesco Acerbi had opened the scoring for Inter before Gianluca Mancini equalized for Roma. The home team took the lead again via Stephan El Shaarawy's strike. However, French forward Marcus Thuram levelled things before an own goal from Angelino and a late Alessandro Bastoni goal gave manager Simone Inzaghi's team all the three points in the league.