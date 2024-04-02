Sports

Serie A: Inter Milan Blank Empoli 2-0, Restore 14-Point Lead At Top - In Pics

Inter Milan restored their 14-point lead at the top of Serie A as a goal in each half from Federico Dimarco and substitute Alexis Sanchez helped them to a 2-0 win against struggling Empoli at San Siro. Sanchez had been on the pitch for only four minutes when he converted a cross from Denzel Dumfries in the 81st minute, sealing the victory after Dimarco had lashed home an instinctive first-time volley early in the first half to give the home side the lead. Meanwhile, Bologna blanked Salernitana 3-0 to take another step towards UEFA Champions League qualification. The eighth win in nine games for Thiago Motta's side pushed it to within two points of third-placed Juventus. A fourth-place finish would ensure Bologna of a Champions League berth for the first time.