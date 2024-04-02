Sports

Serie A: Inter Milan Blank Empoli 2-0, Restore 14-Point Lead At Top - In Pics

Inter Milan restored their 14-point lead at the top of Serie A as a goal in each half from Federico Dimarco and substitute Alexis Sanchez helped them to a 2-0 win against struggling Empoli at San Siro. Sanchez had been on the pitch for only four minutes when he converted a cross from Denzel Dumfries in the 81st minute, sealing the victory after Dimarco had lashed home an instinctive first-time volley early in the first half to give the home side the lead. Meanwhile, Bologna blanked Salernitana 3-0 to take another step towards UEFA Champions League qualification. The eighth win in nine games for Thiago Motta's side pushed it to within two points of third-placed Juventus. A fourth-place finish would ensure Bologna of a Champions League berth for the first time.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

1/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

2/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Empoli's Razvan Marin is challenged by Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

3/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, is challenged by Empoli's Bartosz Bereszynski during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

4/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, has his shot blocked by Empoli's Emmanuel Gyasi during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

5/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, right, is challenged by Empoli's Mbaye Niang during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

6/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Empoli's Sebastiano Luperto, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

7/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, and Empoli's Simone Bastoni vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

8/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

9/9
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Empoli | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Empoli's goalkeeper Elia Caprile saves a header by Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

