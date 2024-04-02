Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Empoli's Razvan Marin is challenged by Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, is challenged by Empoli's Bartosz Bereszynski during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, has his shot blocked by Empoli's Emmanuel Gyasi during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, right, is challenged by Empoli's Mbaye Niang during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Empoli's Sebastiano Luperto, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, and Empoli's Simone Bastoni vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Empoli's goalkeeper Elia Caprile saves a header by Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.