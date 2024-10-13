Sports

Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics

Serbia blanked Switzerland 2-0 to earn their first victory in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Sunday (October 13, 2024), while the visitors missed a penalty and fell to their third successive loss of the competition. The breakthrough came in added time at the end of the first half when Lazar Samardzic's free kick struck the leg of Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and flew through the legs of the keeper Gregor Kobel and into his own net. Serbia doubled their lead in the 61st minute after Aleksandar Mitrovic curled a superb strike into the far top corner, leaving Kobel with no chance.