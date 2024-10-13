Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo falls in front of Switzerland's Nico Elvedi during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's players celebrate after a goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Kosta Nedeljkovic fouls Switzerland's Dan Ndoye inside the penalty box during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, left, and Switzerland's Joel Monteiro fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Switzerland's Ulisses Garcia shoots by Serbia's Jan-Carlo Simic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, left, and Switzerland's Michel Aebischer fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Switzerland's Nico Elvedi tackles Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye tackles Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.