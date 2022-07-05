Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic Cruise Into Wimbledon 2022 Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Sania Mirza recorded her best mixed doubles show at the All England Club having reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers on Monday.
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers on Monday. Twitter (@IndTennisDaily)

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 1:22 pm

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic advanced to the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinals with a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and Pavic, seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over the Canadian-Australian duo in one hour 41 minutes on court 3 on Monday night.

The Indo-Croatian pair will take on the winners of the quarterfinal between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.

This is Mirza's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet.

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.

