Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA 2026: Youth Leads The Charge As Kings’ Rookies Stun Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings' youth movement took center stage as they edged the New Orleans Pelicans in a 117-113 thriller at the Golden 1 Center. With veterans sidelined, rookies Devin Carter and Maxime Raynaud anchored the closing lineup, showing remarkable poise against a Pelicans squad featuring Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Raynaud’s interior presence and Carter’s defensive energy proved decisive in the final minutes. Despite the Pelicans' late push, Sacramento’s young core secured the win, offering a promising glimpse into the franchise's future while New Orleans' record continued to slide in a difficult campaign. See best photos from the match.

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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) makes his case to an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) shoots the ball over New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, left, and center Derik Queen (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, center goes for the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, left, and center Derik Queen, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Daeqwon Plowden
Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) lays on the court after trying to save a ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) fights for a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) fights for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) is at rear. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, right, is fouled by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) gestures after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Alan Greth
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