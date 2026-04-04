Sacramento Kings Vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA 2026: Youth Leads The Charge As Kings’ Rookies Stun Pelicans
The Sacramento Kings' youth movement took center stage as they edged the New Orleans Pelicans in a 117-113 thriller at the Golden 1 Center. With veterans sidelined, rookies Devin Carter and Maxime Raynaud anchored the closing lineup, showing remarkable poise against a Pelicans squad featuring Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Raynaud’s interior presence and Carter’s defensive energy proved decisive in the final minutes. Despite the Pelicans' late push, Sacramento’s young core secured the win, offering a promising glimpse into the franchise's future while New Orleans' record continued to slide in a difficult campaign. See best photos from the match.
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