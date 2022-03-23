SA Vs BAN: Wishes Pour In As Bangladesh Register Historic ODI Series Win In South Africa

The Bangladesh cricket team scripted history on Wednesday by winning their first-ever series in South Africa. They defeated the Proteas comprehensibly by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion to clinch the series 2-1.

The visitors started the series on a high as they stunned South Africa by 38 runs to take an early lead. The hosts didn’t waste much time and bounced back with utter dominance in the second game and leveled the series with a 7-wicket win at the Wanderers.

With their heads against the wall after the second ODI defeat, Bangladesh came out all guns blazing in the third ODI and just when South Africa thought they will dominate the guests, the Tigers surprised them by putting their A-game on the table.

The match was well over in the first innings itself when Bangladesh had bundled out South Africa for 154 runs – the Proteas’ lowest-ever total against Bangladesh in ODIs.

Chasing the paltry target, Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 87 off 82 and Liton Das’ 40 made a mockery of South Africa’s total. Bangladesh crossed the finishing line with nine wickets in hand and 141 balls to spare.

Soon after the historic series win, wishes started pouring in for the Bangladesh cricket team. Here are some of them:

History for Bangladesh 🎉



They record their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the final match 👏 #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/OJoAisR1OI — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2022

Winning a series in South Africa in any format is a great achievement. Congratulations @BCBtigers 👏🏼 Special mention to Taskin on his fifer and skipper @TamimOfficial28 leading from the front 👌🏽#SAvsBAN pic.twitter.com/wjqDHFQoHC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2022

Some series win this for Bangladesh. A special performance from the entire team, not just the individual performances.



Tamim, Domingo, Mahmud have made it work at the top.



Shakib, leaving his ailing family members, strikes the winning hit.#SAvBAN — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 23, 2022

“This is our one of the biggest achievement, it's a massive win. We can win series overseas, this win will give us that confidence moving forward. We take a lot of pride in ODI cricket, we believe we are a good side. This is one forward where we have been doing well in the last 5-6 years. Winning a series overseas was missing, but we have managed to do that this time," said Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal after their historic win.

He also praised veteran player Shakib Al Hasan for staying with the team despite his family members being admitted to the hospital due to health reasons. "For Shakib to come here and play is massive. Shakib's family is in the hospital, so I want to thank him for coming here and playing for us," said the indebted captain Tamim.