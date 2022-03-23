Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
SA Vs BAN: Wishes Pour In As Bangladesh Register Historic ODI Series Win In South Africa

The social media got flooded with congratulatory messages as the Bangladesh cricket team registered their first-ever series win in South Africa.

SA Vs BAN: Wishes Pour In As Bangladesh Register Historic ODI Series Win In South Africa
Taskin Ahmed’s fifer limited South Africa to a paltry total that Bangladesh chased down comfortably. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 11:34 pm

The Bangladesh cricket team scripted history on Wednesday by winning their first-ever series in South Africa. They defeated the Proteas comprehensibly by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion to clinch the series 2-1.

SA Vs BAN Highlights | Scorecard | Sports News

The visitors started the series on a high as they stunned South Africa by 38 runs to take an early lead. The hosts didn’t waste much time and bounced back with utter dominance in the second game and leveled the series with a 7-wicket win at the Wanderers.

With their heads against the wall after the second ODI defeat, Bangladesh came out all guns blazing in the third ODI and just when South Africa thought they will dominate the guests, the Tigers surprised them by putting their A-game on the table.

The match was well over in the first innings itself when Bangladesh had bundled out South Africa for 154 runs – the Proteas’ lowest-ever total against Bangladesh in ODIs.

Chasing the paltry target, Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 87 off 82 and Liton Das’ 40 made a mockery of South Africa’s total. Bangladesh crossed the finishing line with nine wickets in hand and 141 balls to spare.

Soon after the historic series win, wishes started pouring in for the Bangladesh cricket team. Here are some of them:

“This is our one of the biggest achievement, it's a massive win. We can win series overseas, this win will give us that confidence moving forward. We take a lot of pride in ODI cricket, we believe we are a good side. This is one forward where we have been doing well in the last 5-6 years. Winning a series overseas was missing, but we have managed to do that this time," said Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal after their historic win.

He also praised veteran player Shakib Al Hasan for staying with the team despite his family members being admitted to the hospital due to health reasons. "For Shakib to come here and play is massive. Shakib's family is in the hospital, so I want to thank him for coming here and playing for us," said the indebted captain Tamim.

Sports Cricket South Africa Vs Bangladesh South Africa Vs Bangladesh 2022 South Africa National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Taskin Ahmed Tamim Iqbal Shakib Al Hasan Temba Bavuma New Delhi
