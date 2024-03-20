Sports

Indian Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preseason Photos

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and the rest of the men's team will look to replicate the form of their women's franchise as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) embark on a new season in the IPL 2024. RCB will have some new faces in their squad as well as some Indian cricketers who would look to use the tourney as a ticket to the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kohli, in particular, will be in action for the time first since the South Africa series after missing the England five-match Test series. Since the inaugural season, only PBKS, DC and LSG have not won the IPL trophy along with RCB.

March 20, 2024
IPL 2024: RCB Unbox event | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team captain Smriti Mandhana presents an RCB jersey to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, as men's team captain Faf du Plessis and player Virat Kohli look on during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB Unbox event | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis with teammates during unveiling of the team jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team player Virat Kohli with teammates during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Karn Sharma during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
A placard held by a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

