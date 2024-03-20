Indian Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preseason Photos

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team captain Smriti Mandhana presents an RCB jersey to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, as men's team captain Faf du Plessis and player Virat Kohli look on during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis with teammates during unveiling of the team jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team player Virat Kohli with teammates during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Karn Sharma during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A placard held by a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.