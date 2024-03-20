Sports

Indian Premier League 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preseason Photos

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and the rest of the men's team will look to replicate the form of their women's franchise as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) embark on a new season in the IPL 2024. RCB will have some new faces in their squad as well as some Indian cricketers who would look to use the tourney as a ticket to the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kohli, in particular, will be in action for the time first since the South Africa series after missing the England five-match Test series. Since the inaugural season, only PBKS, DC and LSG have not won the IPL trophy along with RCB.