Ronan Dunne Wins First Red Bull Hardline Tasmania - In Pics

Irishman Rónán Dunne put down a brilliant run in Saturday's first ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania to win the MTB downhill event from Bernard Kerr (GBR) and George Brannigan (NZL) as wildcard Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) and Louise-Anna Ferguson (GBR) became the first ever female riders to compete in a Red Bull Hardline Final. Red Bull Hardline is a fearsome invitational MTB downhill competition held annually at the Dify Valley in North Wales since 2014 and streamed live on Red Bull TV with this weekend seeing the debut of the toughest downhill MTB course in Australia at the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania. - Female riders Tahnee Seagrave (GBR), Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS), Hannah Bergemann (USA) and Cami Nogueira (ARG) failed to qualify, but Hemstreet and Ferguson did with both getting down the course to make history - 10 years since legend Dan Atherton first created the event.