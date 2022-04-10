Rohit Sharma Defends Mumbai Indians' Team Selection After Fourth Successive Defeat In IPL 2022

Nothing seems to be working for the most successful side in the Indian Premier League. The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 18 of IPL 2022 on Saturday. The defeat, their fourth, left Rohit Sharma & Co with a mountain to climb in their bid to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

After the defeat in Pune on Saturday, Rohit, while admitting that they are not being able to field the best possible XI, said that "Just went with the combination that would be ideal. We chose the best from whatever we had."

Mumbai Indians went with only two overseas players -- South African youngster Dewald Brevis and veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard -- a historic first for the team. Jaydev Unadkat replaced Tymal Mills, while Daniel Sams made way for Ramandeep Singh.

But the move backfired. Ramandeep managed a 12-ball 6, while Unadkat hit 13 off 14 before returning with figures of 1/30 even as Brevis scored 8 off 11 and Pollard got a first-ball duck.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai however got off to a good start with Rohit (26 off 15) and Ishan Kishan (26 off 28) stitching a 50-run opening stand. Then they lost four wickets for two runs before a late flourish from Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out off 37) gave the total a look of respectability.

"I wanted to bat as long as possible but got out at the wrong time. We had gotten off to a 50-run partnership but got out at the wrong time. That is hurting us a little bit," Rohit lamented after the match.

But again, a total of 151/6 was not enough to intimidate a star-studded RCB batting line-up. Faf du Plessis & Co eventually overhauled the target in 18.3 overs for their third win of the season.

"Definitely not a 150-run pitch, Surya showed us you can do that if you bat sensibly. Credit to Surya, but we knew it wasn't going to be enough," the 34-year-old hailed Suryakumar.

Mumbai Indians sit ninth in the ten-team IPL points table with Chennai Super Kings, also winless in four, at the bottom of the pile. Mumbai have lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs and Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.

They next play Punjab Kings (two wins in four) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday (April 13).

This is Mumbai Indians' joint-second worst start to an IPL season. In 2014, they lost the first five matches but still made the play-offs. The following season, they lost the first four matches, yet ended up winning the title.