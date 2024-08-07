Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Road Cycling Medallists - In Pics

As many as 514 cyclists, with an equal split between men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The road cycling discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Pont d'Iena, across four medal events -- two per gender -- and saw some top-notch performances. Belgium's Remco Evenepoel swept the gold medals in the men's road cycling events (road race and time trial), while United States and Australia split the top honours in the women's section.

Men's individual road race medal ceremony: Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium, poses with the gold medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens individual road race medal ceremony: Silver medalist Valentin Madouas, of France
Men's individual road race medal ceremony: Silver medalist Valentin Madouas, of France | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Valentin Madouas, of France, poses with the silver medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens individual road race medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Christophe Laporte, of France
Men's individual road race medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Christophe Laporte, of France | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Christophe Laporte, of France, poses with the bronze medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens road time trial medal ceremony: Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium
Men's road time trial medal ceremony: Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium, shows his gold medals of the men's time trial and road cycling events, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens road time trial medal ceremony: Silver medalist Filippo Ganna, of Italy
Men's road time trial medal ceremony: Silver medalist Filippo Ganna, of Italy | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Filippo Ganna, of Italy, shows the silver medal of the men's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens road time trial medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Wout van Aert, of Belgium
Men's road time trial medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Wout van Aert, of Belgium | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Wout van Aert, of Belgium shows the bronze medal of the men's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens road cycling medal ceremony: Gold medalist Kristen Faulkner, of the United States
Women's road cycling medal ceremony: Gold medalist Kristen Faulkner, of the United States | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Kristen Faulkner, of the United States, bites the gold medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens road cycling medal ceremony: Silver medalist Marianne Vos, of the Netherlands
Women's road cycling medal ceremony: Silver medalist Marianne Vos, of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Marianne Vos, of the Netherlands, shows the silver medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens road cycling medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Lotte Kopecky, of Belgium
Women's road cycling medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Lotte Kopecky, of Belgium | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lotte Kopecky, of Belgium, poses with the bronze medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens cycling time trial medal ceremony: Gold medalist Grace Brown, of Australia
Women's cycling time trial medal ceremony: Gold medalist Grace Brown, of Australia | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Grace Brown, of Australia, poses with the gold medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens cycling time trial medal ceremony: Silver medalist Anna Henderson, of Britain
Women's cycling time trial medal ceremony: Silver medalist Anna Henderson, of Britain | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Anna Henderson, of Britain, poses with the silver medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens cycling time trial medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Chloe Dygert, of United States
Women's cycling time trial medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Chloe Dygert, of United States | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Chloe Dygert, of United States, poses with the bronze medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

