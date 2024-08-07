Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium, poses with the gold medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Valentin Madouas, of France, poses with the silver medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Christophe Laporte, of France, poses with the bronze medal of the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Remco Evenepoel, of Belgium, shows his gold medals of the men's time trial and road cycling events, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Filippo Ganna, of Italy, shows the silver medal of the men's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Wout van Aert, of Belgium shows the bronze medal of the men's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Kristen Faulkner, of the United States, bites the gold medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Marianne Vos, of the Netherlands, shows the silver medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Lotte Kopecky, of Belgium, poses with the bronze medal of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Grace Brown, of Australia, poses with the gold medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Anna Henderson, of Britain, poses with the silver medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Chloe Dygert, of United States, poses with the bronze medal of the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.