Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Road Cycling Medallists - In Pics

As many as 514 cyclists, with an equal split between men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The road cycling discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Pont d'Iena, across four medal events -- two per gender -- and saw some top-notch performances. Belgium's Remco Evenepoel swept the gold medals in the men's road cycling events (road race and time trial), while United States and Australia split the top honours in the women's section.