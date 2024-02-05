Andhra produced an all-around show to romp home with a massive win by an innings and 157 runs against Bihar and grabbed seven points from their Ranji Trophy Group B elite clash in Patna on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Bihar, who began the final day at 111/8 with a herculean task of making Andhra bat again with 170 runs in arrears and two wickets in hand, folded for a mere 124 in their second innings to cede their opponents a massive win here at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium.