Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Vishnu Solanki To Play For Baroda Despite Losing Father

Vishnu Solanki had lost his new-born daughter two weeks ago while he also lost his ailing father on Sunday.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Vishnu Solanki To Play For Baroda Despite Losing Father
Vishnu Solanki saw last rites of his father on video call from dressing room. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:48 pm

A bereaved Vishnu Solanki has decided to stay on with the team and play the third Ranji Trophy game for Baroda despite suffering twin tragedies. (More Cricket News)

The last few weeks has been extremely difficult for Solanki as close on the heels of losing his new-born daughter, he also lost his ailing father on Sunday.

Related stories

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: 'Told Boys Not To Worry About Position In Team,' Reveals Rohit Sharma

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Record-breaking India Rout Sri Lanka Again, Complete Yet Another Series Sweep

"He (Vishnu) will be playing the last match. He is not coming back. He is playing the third match. He is staying with the team," Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Monday.

The 29-year-old had become a father on February 10 but the very next day his baby girl died.

However, Solanki showed nerves of steel as he returned to play for Baroda and struck 104 against Chandigarh only to get the news of his father's death on the final day.

"When his daughter passed away, he came back but he missed the first match, because again he had to undergo a three-day quarantine. But now he stayed back," added another senior BCA official.

Baroda will take on Hyderabad in their last Elite Group B game at the Vikash cricket ground in Bhubaneswar on March 3.

Tags

Sports Cricket Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Ranji Trophy (Cricket) Baroda Vishnu Solanki Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele Baroda Vs Hyderabad Vadodara
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes