Puneri Paltan bounced back to winning ways and soared to the top of the standings as they handed Telugu Titans a 60-29 drubbing in the Pro Kabaddi League in Patna on Tuesday.

Akash Shinde (11 raid points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (7 points) and Abinesh Nadarajan (5 tackle points) were the key players for Puneri Paltan in their comprehensive win. (More Sports News)