Premier League: Two Stoppage Time Goals Help Chelsea Stun Man United 4-3 For Thrilling Win - In Pics

Cole Palmer scored a sensational hat-trick as Chelsea struck twice in the final minutes of stoppage time to beat Manchester United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge. A breathless second half could have seen either side win it, and Garnacho looked to have done it for United when he headed in a brilliant cross from Antony midway through the half. Then came scarcely believable drama at the end, with Palmer’s double sparking joyous scenes among home supporters.