Premier League: Two Stoppage Time Goals Help Chelsea Stun Man United 4-3 For Thrilling Win - In Pics

Cole Palmer scored a sensational hat-trick as Chelsea struck twice in the final minutes of stoppage time to beat Manchester United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge. A breathless second half could have seen either side win it, and Garnacho looked to have done it for United when he headed in a brilliant cross from Antony midway through the half. Then came scarcely believable drama at the end, with Palmer’s double sparking joyous scenes among home supporters.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United players react after referee award a penalty to Chelsea during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Willy Kambwala during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana, top left, catches the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, center, celebrates with his teammate Manchester United's Antony after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, clears the ball in front Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, center, is challenged by Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, center, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London.

