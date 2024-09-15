Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana waves to fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gathers the ball in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring this side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo falls to the ground after missing a chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana save a penalty from Southampton's Cameron Archer during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves from Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Southampton's Cameron Archer tries and fails to head home the rebound after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.
Southampton's Tyler Dibling is fouled by Manchester United's Diogo Dalot to give away a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.