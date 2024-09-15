Sports

Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics

In the Premier League clash on Saturday, September 14, at St. Mary's Stadium, Manchester United claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over Southampton. Marcus Rashford ended his scoring drought with a stunning goal in the 41st minute. Matthijs de Ligt, marking his first goal for the club and this game, and substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time, completed the tally. Rashford had not found the net since United's 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in March. The newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off with a red card in the 79th minute of the game.