Sports

Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics

In the Premier League clash on Saturday, September 14, at St. Mary's Stadium, Manchester United claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over Southampton. Marcus Rashford ended his scoring drought with a stunning goal in the 41st minute. Matthijs de Ligt, marking his first goal for the club and this game, and substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time, completed the tally. Rashford had not found the net since United's 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in March. The newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off with a red card in the 79th minute of the game.

EPL: Manchester United vs Southampton Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana waves to fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

1/9
EPL: Southampton vs Manchester United
EPL: Southampton vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gathers the ball in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

2/9
EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Southampton
EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Southampton Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring this side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

3/9
EPL 2024: Southampton vs Manchester United
EPL 2024: Southampton vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's Amad Diallo falls to the ground after missing a chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

4/9
Premier League: Manchester United vs Southampton
Premier League: Manchester United vs Southampton Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana save a penalty from Southampton's Cameron Archer during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

5/9
Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United
Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves from Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

6/9
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Southampton
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Southampton Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

7/9
English Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Southampton's Cameron Archer tries and fails to head home the rebound after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

8/9
Manchester United vs Southampton
Manchester United vs Southampton Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

9/9
Southampton vs Manchester United
Southampton vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Southampton's Tyler Dibling is fouled by Manchester United's Diogo Dalot to give away a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics
  2. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: 'We Played Two Different Games' - Maresca Hails His Team's Response
  3. Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics
  4. Girona Vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick Confident Barca Can Topple Impressive Girona
  5. AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut: 9 Dies As Building Collapses In Zakir Colony; Search Operation Underway
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them