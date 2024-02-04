Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Everton 2-2 Tottenham - In Pics

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur squandered the lead twice on their recent trip to Goodison Park, with hosts Everton coming from behind both times to rescue a draw. Former Everton man Richarlison scored twice for Spurs in the first half on either side of a Jack Harrison goal, but the Toffees salvaged a point in the dying embers of a thoroughly entertaining match, with young defender Jarrad Branthwaite sealing the point.