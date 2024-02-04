Everton players shake hands at the and of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Premier League 2023-24: Everton 2-2 Tottenham - In Pics
Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur squandered the lead twice on their recent trip to Goodison Park, with hosts Everton coming from behind both times to rescue a draw. Former Everton man Richarlison scored twice for Spurs in the first half on either side of a Jack Harrison goal, but the Toffees salvaged a point in the dying embers of a thoroughly entertaining match, with young defender Jarrad Branthwaite sealing the point.
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin comes off substituted by Everton's Beto, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Everton's James Tarkowski, left, speaks to Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, right, challenges for the ball with Everton's Dwight McNeil during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, right, jumps for a header with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England.