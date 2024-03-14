Sports

Premier League 2023-24: AFC Bournemouth Win 4-3 Against Luton Town In Thrilling Comeback

Bournemouth pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in Premier League history, recovering from a 3-0 deficit to beat Luton in a thrilling seven-goal match at Vitality Stadium. In the first half, the Hatters were unstoppable and scored three goals through Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley. However, Bournemouth were a different team in the second half, with Dominic Solanke's fantastic goal igniting their comeback. Illia Zabarnyi's bundled finish and Antoine Semenyo's brilliant double completed the turnaround, making Bournemouth only the fifth team in Premier League history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.