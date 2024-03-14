Sports

Premier League 2023-24: AFC Bournemouth Win 4-3 Against Luton Town In Thrilling Comeback

Bournemouth pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in Premier League history, recovering from a 3-0 deficit to beat Luton in a thrilling seven-goal match at Vitality Stadium. In the first half, the Hatters were unstoppable and scored three goals through Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley. However, Bournemouth were a different team in the second half, with Dominic Solanke's fantastic goal igniting their comeback. Illia Zabarnyi's bundled finish and Antoine Semenyo's brilliant double completed the turnaround, making Bournemouth only the fifth team in Premier League history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow, right, reacts after the final whistle of the Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene, left and Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth's Chris Mepham, background and Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Luton Town's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, third right, scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Luton Town's Reece Burke, left and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

