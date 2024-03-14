Premier League 2023-24: AFC Bournemouth Win 4-3 Against Luton Town In Thrilling Comeback

Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow, right, reacts after the final whistle of the Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene, left and Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Chris Mepham, background and Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Luton Town's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, third right, scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Luton Town's Reece Burke, left and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.