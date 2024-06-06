Belgium's Leonardo Trossard in action during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Lois Openda in action against Montenegro's Igor Vujacic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Leonardo Trossard challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Slobodan Rubezic, bottom, during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Amadou Onana, right, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Wout Faes during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium fans cheer for their team during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium
Montenegro's Edvin Kuc, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Yannick Carrasco during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper, left, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Milton Osmajic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Wout Faes, centre, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Stevan Jovetic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Montenegro's Milton Osmajic, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.