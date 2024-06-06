Sports

Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Belgium Trump Montenegro 2-0; Denmark Edge Sweden 2-1 - In Pics

Belgium eked out a 2-0 victory over Montenegro, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring on his 100th appearance for the Red Devils in an international friendly on Thursday (June 6, 2024). Leandro Trossard sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time. Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen shaped Denmark's 2-1 win over neighbours Sweden with a long-range strike in the same stadium where he collapsed after a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.