Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Belgium Trump Montenegro 2-0; Denmark Edge Sweden 2-1 - In Pics

Belgium eked out a 2-0 victory over Montenegro, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring on his 100th appearance for the Red Devils in an international friendly on Thursday (June 6, 2024). Leandro Trossard sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time. Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen shaped Denmark's 2-1 win over neighbours Sweden with a long-range strike in the same stadium where he collapsed after a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Belgium Montenegro Soccer Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Leonardo Trossard in action during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

1/9
Belgium Montenegro Soccer 2024
Belgium Montenegro Soccer 2024 Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Lois Openda in action against Montenegro's Igor Vujacic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

2/9
Belgiums Leonardo Trossard
Belgium's Leonardo Trossard Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Leonardo Trossard challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Slobodan Rubezic, bottom, during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

3/9
Belgiums Amadou Onana
Belgium's Amadou Onana Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Amadou Onana, right, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

4/9
Montenegros Nikola Krstovic
Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Wout Faes during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

5/9
Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies
Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium fans cheer for their team during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium

6/9
Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies 2024
Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies 2024 Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Montenegro's Edvin Kuc, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Yannick Carrasco during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

7/9
Belgium vs Montenegro
Belgium vs Montenegro Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper, left, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Milton Osmajic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

8/9
Montenegro vs Belgium
Montenegro vs Belgium Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Belgium's Wout Faes, centre, challenges for the ball with Montenegro's Stevan Jovetic during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

9/9
International Friendly Soccer Match
International Friendly Soccer Match Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Montenegro's Milton Osmajic, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Montenegro at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

