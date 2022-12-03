Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Brazil Football Legend Pelé Shifted To End-Of-Life Care In Hospital: Reports

Pelé, 82, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paolo on Tuesday to reassess his cancer treatment and was later said to have suffered a respiratory infection.

Messages have been pouring in for Pelé's recovery since the news of his hospital visit broke out.
Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:24 pm

The Brazilian football legend Pelé, as per reports, is receiving palliative care at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, after chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer stopped delivering the desired results. (More Football News)

Pelé, 82, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paolo on Tuesday to reassess his cancer treatment and was later said to have suffered a respiratory infection.

In September  2021, he had a tumour removed from his colon and since then, has been receiving regular hospital treatment.

Pelé thanked his supporters via an Instagram post on Thursday stating that he was at the hospital for a “monthly visit”.

Fans at the Lusail Stadium, during Brazil's match against Cameroon, held a banner featuring the star player along with a message saying: “Pelé, Get Well Soon.”

