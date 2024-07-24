Sports

Paris Olympics: Water Polo Athletes Practice Inside Freshly-Built Aquatics Centre - In Pics

Two of the only newly-built facilities for the Paris Olympics are the Aquatics Centre along with Le Bourget Climbing Wall. Water polo athletes on Tuesday were seen honing their skills at the newly-built Aquatics Centre in Paris. The centre will also host artistic swimming and diving competitions apart from water polo. The water polo events take place from 27 July to 11 August. 22 teams (twelve for men and ten for women) will participate.