Paris Olympics: Water Polo Athletes Practice Inside Freshly-Built Aquatics Centre - In Pics

Two of the only newly-built facilities for the Paris Olympics are the Aquatics Centre along with Le Bourget Climbing Wall. Water polo athletes on Tuesday were seen honing their skills at the newly-built Aquatics Centre in Paris. The centre will also host artistic swimming and diving competitions apart from water polo. The water polo events take place from 27 July to 11 August. 22 teams (twelve for men and ten for women) will participate.

Japan's Towa Nishimura during training | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Japan's Towa Nishimura reaches for a shots during a Japan men's team training at the Water Polo aquatic center, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France.

2/10
Romania players warm up at aquatic center in Saint-Denis
Romania players warm up at aquatic center in Saint-Denis | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Romania players warm up prior to a team training at the Water Polo aquatic center, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/10
Australias Gabriella Palm
Australia's Gabriella Palm | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Australia's Gabriella Palm smiles during Australia's women's team training at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/10
Chinese players during training
Chinese players during training | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Chinese players warm up during a training at the Water Polo aquatic center, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/10
Japanese mens team during training
Japanese men's team during training | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Japanese men's team jump into the water prior to a training at the Water Polo aquatic center, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/10
Japans Katsuyuki Tanamura
Japan's Katsuyuki Tanamura | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Japan's Katsuyuki Tanamura reaches for a shot during a Japan men's water polo team training session at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/10
Australias goalkeeper Genevieve Longman
Australia's goalkeeper Genevieve Longman | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Australia's goalkeeper Genevieve Longman reaches for a shots during Australia's women's team training at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/10
Chinese womens players warm up during a training
Chinese women's players warm up during a training | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Chinese women's players warm up during a training at the Water Polo aquatic center, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/10
Chinas Dong Wenxin
China's Dong Wenxin | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

China's Dong Wenxin reaches for a shots during a training at the Water Polo aquatic center, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

10/10
Water polo training in Saint-Denis
Water polo training in Saint-Denis | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

A boll floats on the water during Australia's women's team training at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

