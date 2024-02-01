It is nearly time for the reprise of a well-entrenched sub-continental rivalry, albeit at the Under-19 level. The Bangladesh and Pakistan colts are raring to lock horns in the business end of the Super Six phase of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

It promises to be an enthralling contest in Benoni on Saturday, February 3. While Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far, Bangladesh have only lost to title favourites India in their campaign opener and have the wherewithal to challenge the Boys In Green.