Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: Where To Watch U-19 World Cup Super Six Match

While Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far, Bangladesh have only lost to title favourites India in their campaign opener. Here is all you need to know about the Super Six match of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 - timing, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
February 1, 2024

X/Pakistan Cricket : Pakistan colts at the ground ahead of their Super Six match against Ireland in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.
Pakistan colts at the ground ahead of their Super Six match against Ireland in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. X/Pakistan Cricket

It is nearly time for the reprise of a well-entrenched sub-continental rivalry, albeit at the Under-19 level. The Bangladesh and Pakistan colts are raring to lock horns in the business end of the Super Six phase of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

It promises to be an enthralling contest in Benoni on Saturday, February 3. While Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far, Bangladesh have only lost to title favourites India in their campaign opener and have the wherewithal to challenge the Boys In Green.

The altered format of the 2024 edition allows teams to have a bad day in the field in the group stage and still make the next round. But it is equally exacting in the Super Sixes, where only the top four teams out of 12 make the semi-finals cut.

With each team playing only two matches each, the action has well and truly heated up in the Super Six phase, and the last iteration of matches is currently underway. In addition to the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game, Group 2 will also witness New Zealand taking on Ireland in Bloemfontein.

Whoever wins the PAK vs BAN game on Saturday will be a front-runner for a semi-final spot. Before this game, however, India will meet Nepal in Bloemfontein and look to seal their place in the last four.

Squads

Pakistan U-19: Saad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Bangladesh U-19: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha.

Live streaming details of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Six match at ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Six match will be played in Benoni on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1:30pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PAK vs BAN, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match live?

The PAK vs BAN, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the game be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

