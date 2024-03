Sports

PSL 2024: Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi, Enter Fourth Final In Row - In Pics

Multan Sultans stormed into their fourth consecutive Pakistan Super League final by beating Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in a one-sided qualifier in Karachi, late on Thursday (March 14, 2024). Opening batter Yasir Khan (54) and in-form Usman Khan (36 not out) powered Multan to 147-3 in 18.3 overs, after Peshawar were restricted to a sub-par 146-7. In the absence of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who was ruled out of the playoffs because of his international commitment, Peshawar's bowlers struggled to defend a small total. The Babar Azam-led Peshawar will get another opportunity to forge a place in Monday's final when they take on the winner of the eliminator between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, on Saturday.