There is something about a Pakistan vs Bangladesh cricket contest. The sub-continental rivalry bears a veritable knife edge to it, which manifests itself across competitions, and as it turns out, age groups too. The Super Six match between the two sides lived up to its billing big time. In the end, it was Pakistan who emerged victors by five runs in an absolute humdinger in Benoni at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, and joined India as the second team from Group 1 to make the semi-finals cut. (More Cricket News)

With that, the last-four line-up and fixtures were also confirmed. While defending champions India will face South Africa in the first semi-final, Pakistan will take on Australia in the other one. This keeps the mouthwatering prospect of an India vs Pakistan final alive too.