U-19 WC: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 5 Runs, Enter SFs

Pakistan joined India as the second team from Group 1 to make the semi-finals cut at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Saad Baig's team bowled Bangladesh out for a total of 150 to register a thrilling five-run win in Benoni

Outlook Sports Desk
February 3, 2024

Pakistan in action during their Super Six match against Bangladesh at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. X/Pakistan Cricket

There is something about a Pakistan vs Bangladesh cricket contest. The sub-continental rivalry bears a veritable knife edge to it, which manifests itself across competitions, and as it turns out, age groups too. The Super Six match between the two sides lived up to its billing big time. In the end, it was Pakistan who emerged victors by five runs in an absolute humdinger in Benoni at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, and joined India as the second team from Group 1 to make the semi-finals cut. (More Cricket News)

With that, the last-four line-up and fixtures were also confirmed. While defending champions India will face South Africa in the first semi-final, Pakistan will take on Australia in the other one. This keeps the mouthwatering prospect of an India vs Pakistan final alive too.

On Saturday, February 3, Pakistan had to endure a plethora of twists and turns to eventually get over the line. Despite getting bowled out for 155 in the first innings, the Boys In Blue were ahead of the game for a major chunk of the second innings. Bangladesh's chase stuttered right from the get go as they kept losing wickets, and with nine down for 127, the match looked like done and dusted.

But the last-wicket pair of Rohanat Doullah Bourson and Maruf Mridha had other ideas. They compiled a 23-run partnership off just 25 balls to not only take their team to the doorstep of victory, but also of semi-final qualification.

Bangladesh needed to win to chase down the target in 38.1 overs to surpass Pakistan's net run rate and seal their semis berth. And they seemed primed to do it at the end, before Mohammad Zeeshan cleaned up Maruf in the 36th over and kick-started Pakistani celebrations.

Earlier, Bangladesh colts shot out Pakistan for what seemed like a paltry total of 155 in 40.4 overs, powered by four-wicket hauls from medium pacer Rohanat Doullah Bourson and off-spinner Sheikh Paevez Jibon. No Pakistan batter could mount a strong challenge at the crease and there was no half-century. But as it turned out, neither could their opponents. And the target proved five runs too many in the end.

