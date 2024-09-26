WNBA: Phoenix Mercury's Loss Could Be Career Finale For Legend Diana Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury’s season ended Wednesday night with a 101-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA play-off series. (More Sports News)
The loss may have also ended the illustrious career of Diana Taurasi.
The 42-year-old hasn’t officially said she will retire, but she alluded to retirement while addressing Mercury fans after the team’s regular-season finale last Thursday.
“If it is the last time, it felt like the first time,” she said from centre court.
If this was her final game, it caps one of the most decorated careers by an American basketball player.
As the winner of an incredible six Olympic gold medals, Taurasi secured her first gold at the 2000 Athens Games and her most recent at this summer’s Paris Games.
She also won three straight American collegiate national championships at UConn in 2002, 2003 and 2004, another three WNBA titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014, and six Euroleague championships.
Her entire WNBA career was spent with Phoenix after being selected first overall in the 2004 draft.
She made an immediate impact, winning rookie of the year honours in 2004 and was named league MVP for the 2009 season.
A 10-time all-WNBA first-team selection, Taurasi was named to her 11th WNBA All-Star Game this past season and would have almost certainly been chosen to more, but there were no All-Star Games in 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 or 2020.
She’s the WNBA’s all-time leader in points scored – about 3,000 more than the next-closest player in Tina Charles – the top scorer in the WNBA play-offs, and is the league’s all-time record holder in 3-pointers made.
Despite concluding her 20th season in the WNBA, she is still playing at a high level.
She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the regular season before scoring 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range in Monday’s 102-95 loss in Game 1.
Taurasi had 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and three assists before fouling out with 2:34 remaining in Game 2.
She left to a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd before Napheesa Collier, who tied a WNBA playoff record with 42 points for the Lynx, came over to the Mercury bench for a brief handshake with her fellow UConn star.
If Taurasi ultimately decides to call it a career, she’ll be remembered as one of the greatest women’s basketball players in history.