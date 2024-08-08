Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Lamecha Girma was gunning for the lead during the men's 3000m steeplechase when, towards the end of the race, he stumbled upon a hurdle and fell hard on the back. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
As his competitors left him behind, the Ethiopian remained on the track. Motionless. Girma was quickly attended to by medics on-site at the Stade de France and then taken off track using a stretcher. The fall seemed dangerous in real-time and Girma could not move once he collapsed.
As per reports, Girma has gained consciousness and is in the hospital currently.
Fans gave the Ethiopian a standing ovation as he was stretchered off the track. Girma was in line to repeat his Tokyo heroics or even better it when the disaster struck. He is the world record holder of the 3000m men's steeplechase, clocking in a time of 7:52.11 in Paris last year.
Talking about the race, it was an interesting one where India's Avniash Sable was also among the competitors. Surprisingly, it was Sable who set the pace of the race as he led his fellow competitors for the first 1000 meters of the event. Eventually, Sable fizzled out and finished 11th.
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defended his gold medal. USA's Kenneth Rooks finished second and Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya came third in the race.