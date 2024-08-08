Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is taken off the track by medical staff after falling during the men's 3,000 steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is taken off the track by medical staff after falling during the men's 3,000 steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/David J. Phillip