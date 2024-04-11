Other Sports

Atlanta Hawks Without Injured Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu For NBA Play-In Tournament

Atlanta are guaranteed a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and entered play Thursday in 10th place in the Eastern Conference - 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls. The two teams will meet in the Play-In Tournament, with the winner facing the loser of the game between the 7 and 8 seeds for a spot in the play-offs