NZ Vs SA: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of South Africa Test Series With Injury

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has recalled batsman Hamish Rutherford, who last played a Test in 2015. Trent Boult will also miss first Test.

Kane Williamson's last Test match for New Zealand was against India in Kanpur last year. ICC

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:34 am

Captain Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s two-Test home cricket series against South Africa with an elbow injury. The strain injury, which can’t be corrected by surgery, also caused Williamson to miss New Zealand’s recent series against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

His most recent Test was against India in November. The retirement of veteran Ross Taylor will leave New Zealand with one of its thinnest batting line-ups in recent years, with the bowling all-rounder Daryl Mitchell likely to bat as high as No. 5.

Coach Gary Stead has recalled batsman Hamish Rutherford and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme to an enlarged 15-man squad which also includes uncapped wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher and seamer Blair Tickner. Rutherford last played a Test in 2015.

New ball bowler Trent Boult will miss the first Test while awaiting the birth of his third child.

Stead said Williamson was “desperate to be fit for the series but with the amount of loading required for test cricket, we had to make the tough call for him to sit it out and focus on returning for the white ball matches against the Netherlands in March.

“Kane loves playing for the Black Caps and especially in test cricket so it was a particularly hard call. However, the priority has to be trying to get the injury right and having him available long term,” Stead said.

The first Test against South Africa begins on February 17 and both Tests will be played at Hagley Park in Christchurch to limit travel and reduce players’ exposure to COVID-19. New Zealand has never beaten South Africa in a Test series.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young 

