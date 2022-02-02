Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
NZ Vs SA: Keegan Petersen Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour After Testing COVID Positive

Zubayr Hamza will replace Keegan Petersen for the Proteas' tour to New Zealand, informed Cricket South Africa.

Keegan Petersen led batters' chart in South Africa's recently-concluded Test series against India. Twitter/@CSAOfficial

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 3:09 pm

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will thus miss the national team’s tour to New Zealand this month. Petersen is well and asymptomatic, informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a release. (More Cricket News)

“Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being. Zubayr Hamza will replace him for the tour,” informed the apex cricket body of the nation.

Meanwhile, South Africa A team coach Malibongwe Maketa and physiotherapist Brent Martin will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave, the body added.

South Africa will be playing a total of two Test matches in New Zealand on the tour with the first one starting on February 17 and the second kicking off on February 25. Both the matches will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Proteas will be riding high on confidence after the Dean Elgar-led team defeated India 2-1 in the recently-concluded Test series between the sides despite losing the first game. It is worth noting that Petersen was the star for the Proteas in the series with the bat, scoring 276 runs across three games at an average of 46.00.

On the other hand, Hamza, the replacement of Petersen, has played 5 Tests for South Africa, scoring 181 runs at an average of 18.10. His last appearance for the national side came in an ODI match against Netherlands in November 2021.

South Africa’s Test squad Vs New Zealand

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

Team management

Mark Boucher (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Manager), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Justin Ontong (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Consultant), Malibongwe Maketa (Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

