Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10.
NFL: Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift Support As Kansas City Chiefs Beat Baltimore Ravens - In Pics
Mahomes and Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City’s defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, leading the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and now the big question at next month’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas is whether his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be able to make it there in the middle of her tour. The pop star was on hand again Sunday, and it was a milestone day for the 34-year-old Kelce, who surpassed Jerry Rice’s career record for postseason receptions. Kansas City (14-6) will face San Francisco on Feb. 11, and a victory would make the Chiefs the first team to win it all in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots 19 years ago. The game also saw famous singer Taylor Swift in attendance as he lent her support to her boyfriend Kelce.
Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore.